 Woman killed in Liliha crash ID'd, 20-year-old man arrested
  • Sunday, February 17, 2019
Woman killed in Liliha crash ID’d, 20-year-old man arrested

By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
February 17, 2019
Updated February 17, 2019 2:34pm
A 20-year-old Kalihi man was arrested for negligent homicide, drunk driving and driving without a license in connection with a Saturday morning traffic accident that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman.

The Medical Examiners Office identified the victim as Brianne Lee. She had no local address.

According to police, the suspect was driving a 2012 sedan on Liliha Street about 2 a.m. and ran a red light at the intersection with North Vineyard Boulevard, colliding with a 2000 pickup truck being driven by Lee, who had the right of way.

Lee was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her vehicle, police said.

The passenger in Lee’s truck and three men in the suspect’s car sustained injuries and were taken to Queen’s Medical Center, police said.

An autopsy on Lee is scheduled for Tuesday.

