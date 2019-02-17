Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The state is accepting sealed bids for purchase of the Falls of Clyde ship until 11 a.m. Feb. 28. A headline for a story Saturday on page B1 about an open house for potential buyers that was held Friday incorrectly stated the auction had ended with no bidders.