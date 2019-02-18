HHSAA basketball: Punahou vs. Kahuku

Kahuku head coach Brandyn Akana talks to Marcus Damuni (32) during the first half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa.
Punahou forward Kaulana Makaula (20) drives to the basket during the second half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa. Punahou won 64-46 to advance and face Lahainaluna.
Kahuku's Ethan Erickson (20) shoots the ball over Punahou forward Maninoa Tufono (5) during the second half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa. Punahou won 64-46 to advance and face Lahainaluna.
Kahuku's Shon Reid (12) shoots the ball over Punahou forward Ryder Hsiung (23) during the second half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa. Punahou won 64-46 to advance and face Lahainaluna.
Punahou guard Jakob Kimura (2) drives to the basket during the second half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa. Punahou won 64-46 to advance and face Lahainaluna.
Kahuku's Ethan Erickson (20) gets around Punahou center Duke Clemens (33) during the second half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa. Punahou won 64-46 to advance and face Lahainaluna.
Punahou center Duke Clemens (33) drives to the basket during the second half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa. Punahou won 64-46 to advance and face Lahainaluna.
Punahou forward Maninoa Tufono (5) goes up strong against Kahuku's Lokana Enos (5) during the first half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa.
Punahou guard Jakob Kimura (2) shoots the ball overKahuku's Robbie Sauvao (23) during the first half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa.
Kahuku's Ethan Erickson (20) blocks a shot attempt by Punahou forward Ryder Hsiung (23) during the first half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa.
Punahou forward Tamatoa Falatea (10) drives to the basket ahead of Kahuku's Robbie Sauvao (23) during the first half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa.
Punahou head coach Darren Matsuda yells at his team from the sideline during the first half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa.
-
Punahou forward Kaulana Makaula (20) gets around Kahuku's Ethan Erickson (20) during the first half of an HHSAA first round basketball game on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Punahou School in Manoa.