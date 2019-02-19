Kauai condo fire destroys one unit, damages 3 others

A unit at the Emmalani Court condominiums in Princeville was destroyed by a fire Monday evening, according to the Kauai Fire Department.

No one was inside the unit at the time and no injuries were reported.

Fire fighters from the Hanalei, Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations responded at around 5:15 p.m. along with rescue personnel and an on-duty battalion chief. They found the ground-floor unit engulfed in flames and black smoke, and were able to contain the blaze to the single unit before extinguishing the fire at around 6:30 p.m.

The fire destroyed the unit and caused significant smoke damage to the unit directly above, as well as possible electrical damage to two adjacent units.

Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated to be $350,000. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced individuals. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.