 Overturned vehicle closes Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Overturned vehicle closes Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 19, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 12:11pm
Police have closed the Kaneohe-bound lanes in the Harano Tunnel on the H-3 freeway due to an overturned vehicle.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

