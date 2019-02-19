Overturned vehicle closes Kaneohe-bound lanes of H-3

ADVERTISING
Police have closed the Kaneohe-bound lanes in the Harano Tunnel on the H-3 freeway due to an overturned vehicle.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
