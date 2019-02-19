 Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh added to Oscars presenters
  • Tuesday, February 19, 2019
  • 69°

News

Michael B. Jordan, Michelle Yeoh added to Oscars presenters

Associated Press
February 19, 2019
Updated February 19, 2019 8:35am
ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Michael B. Jordan, Brian Tyree Henry, Michelle Yeoh and Elsie Fisher may have missed out on Oscar nominations this year, but they will be on stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.

Producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss said today the actors have signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Michael Keaton, Danai Gurira, Helen Mirren and Tyler Perry.

Other names added include Pharrell Williams, John Mulaney, Krysten Ritter and Paul Rudd.

The producers said in a statement that the added stars will bring excitement, momentum and elements of surprise to the show.

The 91st Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 3 p.m. in Hawaii.

PREVIOUS STORY
Fencing body ‘interested’ in France’s embrace of lightsaber
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up