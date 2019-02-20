 Hawaii Volcanoes National Parks reopens 2 trails
  • Wednesday, February 20, 2019
  • 65°

Hawaii Volcanoes National Parks reopens 2 trails

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 20, 2019 12:05 am 
The trails had been closed since last year due to damage from earthquakes linked to the Kilauea eruption. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up