State holding public hearings on proposed fee hikes at small boat harbors

State officials said a series of five public hearings on proposed fee hikes and new rules for Hawaiis small boat harbors will be held around the state next month.

Proposed fees hikes include those for moorings, utilities, facility-usage, storage, ramp and commercial permits, according to the state Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, which said it already informed and sought comments and feedback from more than 10,000 boaters about them.

DOBOR, which manages 16 harbors and other facilities, last increased fees for utilities and facility use nearly 25 years ago, while fees for moorings last increased seven years ago. The changes, state officials said, are an effort to align small boat harbor and boating facility fees with current market rates.

At the public meetings, people can present their views orally or in writing.

The March meetings are scheduled as follows:

HAWAII ISLAND

>> 6 to 8 p.m. March 4, Kealakehe High School Cafeteria, 74-500 Puohulihuli Street, Kailua-Kona

>> 5 to 7 p.m., March 7, Hilo State Office Building Conference Room, 75 Aupuni Street, Hilo

KAUAI

>> 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 9, Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School, 4431 Nunou Street, Lihue

MAUI

>> 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 6, Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena Street, Wailuku

OAHU

>> 8:30 a.m.–10:30 a.m., March 2, Aiea Elementary School Cafeteria, 99-370 Moanalua Road, Aiea

Anyone with special needs may call Clifford Inn at 587-1972 at least one week prior to a meeting.

The proposed rule amendments can be viewed online or in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any DOBOR district office on Kauai, Oahu, Maui or Hawaii.