Vehicle fire closes all westbound lanes of H-1 near Kapolei

All lanes of the H-1 freeway heading west are temporarily closed at the North/South off-ramp due to a vehicle fire.

Honolulu Police Department sent out the alert at 3:17 p.m. today.

Expect delays in the area.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.