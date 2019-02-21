Vehicle fire closes all westbound lanes of H-1 near Kapolei

All lanes of the H-1 freeway heading west are temporarily closed at the North/South off-ramp due to a vehicle fire.
COURTESY KELLY ALTENA
Crews are responding to a brush fire in Kapolei, prompting the closure of all westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway at the North/South off-ramp. This photo was taken from Wahane Place in Kapolei.
Honolulu Police Department sent out the alert at 3:17 p.m. today.
Expect delays in the area.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
