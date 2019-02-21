Police fatally shoot pickup driver in Mililani

(Video by Cindy Ellen Russell / crussell@staradvertiser.com)
Honolulu police officers were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mililani Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at Anania Drive and Lanikuhana Avenue.
Honolulu police officers at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Mililani tonight. The incident occurred at Anania Drive and Lanikuhana Avenue.
Police fatally shot the driver of a pickup truck Wednesday evening after
he allegedly rammed a police vehicle and nearly hit
a police officer, police and witnesses said.
The incident occurred near the Mililani Walmart. Two passengers in the pickup were injured, a police spokeswoman said.
Officers stopped the driver, a theft suspect, at the intersection of Anania Drive and Lanikuhana Avenue about 5:50 p.m., Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman Michelle Yu said.
The suspect rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, then hit a tree, she said. The driver was fatally shot.
The two passengers were transported to a hospital with crash-related injuries. One person was critically
injured, said a source who asked not to be named.
Police will hold a news conference today on the shooting, Yu said.
Witnesses said undercover officers attempted to intercept a stolen Toyota pickup truck at the intersection.
A witness told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that an officer told him the truck driver almost struck one of his partners.
The officer then opened fire and hit the driver, according to the witness.
Orville Smith, 11, witnessed the aftermath.
“There’s like cop cars coming down and we saw like — we came here like two to three minutes after and they started pulling the body out of the car and they put the white sheet over it and all the cop cars started coming and there’s more cop cars.
“More and more keep on coming and they like stopped and they started putting all the flares and the caution tape up and then, yeah, and then we came back out and then we saw more of them.
“Then they started coming out and they put a caution tape over there too and that’s pretty much what happened,” he said.
“I feel bad that somebody had to die in this situation, and I don’t really think they should deserve that, but I don’t really know what happened to them in the beginning so I can’t really determine that,” Smith said.
