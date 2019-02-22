 Traffic accident closes portion of Lanikuhana Avenue
  Friday, February 22, 2019


By Star-Advertiser staff

Updated February 22, 2019 9:45pm
Several lanes of Lanikuhana Avenue is closed from Kuahelani to the Mililani District Park due to a vehicle accident tonight.

Drivers are advised of travel delays in the area.

