  74°

Man, 31, dies after Mililani motorcycle crash

Star-Advertiser staff
February 23, 2019
Updated February 23, 2019 10:11pm
The Honolulu Police Department said a 31-year-old man died Friday night after losing control of his motorcycle in Mililani.

The man was riding a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle on Lanikuhana Ave. heading westbound at Kuahelani Ave. just before 9 p.m. Friday when he climbed a curb and was ejected, striking an overhead light pole.

Responding medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

HPD said speed and alcohol may be factors in the collision. This is the 12th traffic-related fatality in 2019, compared to 9 deaths at this time last year.

