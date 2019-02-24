Retrial begins for Big Island suspect in landlord’s death

ADVERTISING
A retrial is underway for a Big Island man accused of killing his landlord.
West Hawaii Today reported opening statements took place Thursday in the trial against Eber Miranda-Garcia.
He and his brother were arrested in 2017 for the killing of Dolores “Lolo” Borja-Valle.
Eber and Marlon Miranda-Garcia were initially tried together last year. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict.
A trial date for the brother hasn’t been set.
Borja-Valle’s body was found in a Captain Cook coffee field in 2015.
