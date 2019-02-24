 Retrial begins for Big Island suspect in landlord’s death
  • Sunday, February 24, 2019
Retrial begins for Big Island suspect in landlord’s death

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 24, 2019
Updated February 24, 2019 12:05am
A retrial is underway for a Big Island man accused of killing his landlord.

West Hawaii Today reported opening statements took place Thursday in the trial against Eber Miranda-Garcia.

He and his brother were arrested in 2017 for the killing of Dolores “Lolo” Borja-Valle.

Eber and Marlon Miranda-Garcia were initially tried together last year. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict.

A trial date for the brother hasn’t been set.

Borja-Valle’s body was found in a Captain Cook coffee field in 2015.

