Honolulu transit authority reportedly issued 3rd subpoena

By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
February 25, 2019
    The progress of construction of the HART mass transit rail line as seen along Kamehameha Highway near the Arizona Memorial entrance. A third federal grand jury subpoena has been served to the agency tasked with building the city’s over-budget $9 billion-plus rail project, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

A third federal grand jury subpoena has been served to the agency tasked with building the city’s over-budget $9 billion-plus rail project, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has learned.

Officials with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation are holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss the matter.

It’s unclear what’s being sought in the subpoena but it was apparently issued Friday.

The subpoena is the third served on HART tied to an ongoing investigation by U.S. attorneys and the FBI.

On Friday, HART CEO Andrew Robbins said the second subpoena calls for information about the project’s relocation program, including 18 files that were part of an internal review that revealed overpayments to owners or tenants who were being relocated.

The first subpoena, made earlier this month, sought tens of thousands of documents in connection with the 20-mile rail line, the largest public works project in state history. Robbins said those documents dealt with the initial stages of the project.

