 NFL aims to handle Kraft prostitute solicitation case like any other conduct matter
  • Monday, February 25, 2019
Associated Press
February 25, 2019
    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, right, talked with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, in Nov. 2017, before the Patriots face the Oakland Raiders in a game in Mexico City. Pending the completion of police investigations in Florida, and likely a league probe as well, Goodell could punish Kraft for being charged with two counts of soliciting a prostitute.

NEW YORK >> The NFL says it will handle the sex solicitation case involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as it would any other issue under the league’s conduct policy.

The 77-year-old owner has been charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking. Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued. Police are still investigating and there likely will be a league inquiry.

The NFL says in a statement today its personal conduct policy “applies equally to everyone in the NFL and it will handle “this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the policy.”

The league adds it is “seeking a full understanding of the facts” and does not want to “interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation.” The NFL says it will “take appropriate action as warranted based on the facts.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell could fine or suspend Kraft from any activities involving the Super Bowl champions.

