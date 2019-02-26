Kauai firefighters investigate blaze that destroyed storage shed

SHARE















Kauai firefighters this morning extinguished a fire that engulfed a storage shed Monday night at Hanapepe stadium.

Kauai firefighters are asking the public for help with any information regarding the cause of the fire that destroyed the storage shed.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, Hanapepe, Kalaheo and Lihue firefighters were dispatched to the scene along with an on-duty battalion chief, according to a statement. They discovered two collapsed shipping containers, with a connecting roof, fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and fully extinguished the fire around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The cost of the damage to the storage and its contents was estimated at $175,000.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers Kauai at 246-8300.