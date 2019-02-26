 Sand ’Bows Ari Homayun and Julia Scoles earn Big West honor
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Sand ’Bows Ari Homayun and Julia Scoles earn Big West honor

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
February 26, 2019
Updated February 26, 2019 2:09pm


  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Ari Homayun (1) bumps back ball at the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic in Waikiki on Saturday.

Hawaii beach volleyball players Ari Homayun and Julia Scoles today earned the first Big West pairs of the week of the season after going 3-1 at last week’s Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Classic.

Homayun, a senior, and Scoles, a junior, won three of their four matches when playing at Flight 3, all three victories coming in straight sets. The duo’s wins were by an average margin of 9.3 points per set highlighted by the 21-16, 21-9 sweep of Skylar Caputo and Jenna Tunnell from then-No. 4 Pepperdine.

Scoles also was named the Best Attacker at the Kahanamoku Classic.

