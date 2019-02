Police arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly tried to kill a male law enforcement officer Tuesday night in the University area.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly tried to kill a male law enforcement officer Tuesday night in the University area.

A Honolulu Police Department highlight posted this morning of the incident provided no details on what occurred between 9 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Police also arrested him on a $500,000 criminal contempt warrant.