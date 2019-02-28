Chaminade professor chosen as first male to head Sacred Hearts Academy

Sacred Hearts Academy has chosen Scott Schroeder, a dean at Chaminade University, to replace Betty White as head of school and become the first man to lead the girls school in its 110-year history.

SHARE





















ADVERTISING

Sacred Hearts Academy has chosen Scott Schroeder, a dean at Chaminade University, to replace Betty White as head of school and become the first man to lead the girls’ school in its 110-year history.

White is retiring at the end of the academic year after 48 years at Sacred Hearts, the first 20 as a teacher and the remainder as head of school.

Schroeder, dean of the School of Business and Communication and a professor of management at Chaminade, was selected after a nationwide search. He was introduced to students and faculty at an assembly today.

“Our decision to appoint Dr. Schroeder head of school was based on his proven track record and vast experience in education,” said Sister Regina Mary Jenkins, president of the Sacred Hearts Academy Corporation, said in a statement.

“Dr. Schroeder has spent his entire career in education, serving in faculty and leadership positions since 1996,” she said. “His Christian-based values also reflect his life-long affiliation in Catholic education as a student and faculty member, making him the best candidate to lead our academy in the 21st century.”

He will begin his new job this summer. White announced in January 2018 that she intended to retire, leaving plenty of time for the search and a smooth transition at the campus in Kaimuki.