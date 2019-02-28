Parental Guidance: ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

ADVERTISING
“ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL”
>> Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language
>> What it’s about: An adaptation of the popular manga, this blockbuster sci-fi epic follows a young cyborg as she comes into her full powers while fighting the forces of evil.
>> The kid attractor factor: The bombastic action-adventure style and young lead character will likely draw younger audiences.
>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Fight for what’s right, stand up to the man, defend those you love.
>> Violence: This film is quite violent — shockingly so — but manages to get away with it because there’s no actual blood and guts. Every being that’s shredded and dismembered is of the robotic variety.
>> Language: Some swearing
>> Sexuality: Juvenile flirtation and kissing
>> Drugs: None
>> Parents advisory: This story and character appeals to a younger crowd, but parents should know the film is exceptionally violent. Probably best for teens only.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.