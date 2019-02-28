 Parental Guidance: ‘Alita: Battle Angel’
  Thursday, February 28, 2019
Parental Guidance: ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

Review by Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service
February 28, 2019
February 28, 2019


    Alita, voiced by Rosa Salazar, in a scene from “Alita: Battle Angel.”

“ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL”

>> Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language

>> What it’s about: An adaptation of the popular manga, this blockbuster sci-fi epic follows a young cyborg as she comes into her full powers while fighting the forces of evil.

>> The kid attractor factor: The bombastic action-adventure style and young lead character will likely draw younger audiences.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Fight for what’s right, stand up to the man, defend those you love.

>> Violence: This film is quite violent — shockingly so — but manages to get away with it because there’s no actual blood and guts. Every being that’s shredded and dismembered is of the robotic variety.

>> Language: Some swearing

>> Sexuality: Juvenile flirtation and kissing

>> Drugs: None

>> Parents advisory: This story and character appeals to a younger crowd, but parents should know the film is exceptionally violent. Probably best for teens only.

