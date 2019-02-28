Southwest Airlines begins marketing Hawaii service, a day after receiving FAA approval

Southwest Airlines, which just received the all-clear to fly to the islands Wednesday, has begun promoting Hawaii service from California on its website .

The advertisements say specific routes aren’t yet available for purchase but that the company intends to offer Hawaii nonstop service from Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, and Sacramento.

Southwest says passengers coming from California will be able to reach Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue. The carrier said it also intends to provide interisland service.

The Dallas-based airline received Federal Aviation Administration approval Wednesday to begin flying to Hawaii. Southwest officials said Wednesday it would publish its schedule in the “coming days.”

Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in January the carrier could begin flying a month after getting its certification and beginning sales.

The airline is expected to start service with low introductory fares, which other carriers would likely match, according to airline analysts

