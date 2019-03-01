Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is a no-go this season

There will be no Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest this year given that the holding period for the season has come to an end, according to organizers.

The holding period is from December to February, and the competition is held only when surf heights at Waimea Bay are consistently forecast at 20 feet or higher. Since its inception in 1984, the competition has been held only nine times.

“On behalf of the Eddie Aikau Foundation, we want to mahalo you – Eddie’s biggest fans and sponsors for bringing back the world’s most prestigious and widely broadcasted contest in the world,” the foundation said in an email. “While the surf and conditions didn’t line up perfectly to run The Eddie this year, we are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of aloha and support we received. From the magical moments that were live-streamed at the Opening Ceremony to the surfers and surfers-at-heart who messaged us and shared on social media — Eddie Aikau’s legacy lives on!”

A total of 28 top surfers were invited to the event with 57 alternates waiting in the wings.

The Eddie, last held at Waimea Bay in 2016, had been on hiatus, but announced a comeback in late 2018 with a new roster of Hawaii sponsors including Kamehameha Schools, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Waimea Valley, Kona Brewing Company, L&L Hawaii and Duke’s Waikiki.

Without their commitment and the generous aloha of sponsors, foundation officials said bringing The Eddie back would not have been possible.

The event honors legendary North Shore waterman and lifeguard Eddie Aikau who famously disappeared in 1978 after attempting to swim 12 miles to shore to get help for fellow crew members of the Hokule‘a, which had capsized off Molokai.

The Foundation said it looks forward to next year’s holding period.