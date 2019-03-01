 No. 2 Hawaii sweeps No. 3 UC Irvine to open Big West play
  • Friday, March 1, 2019
  • 73°

No. 2 Hawaii sweeps No. 3 UC Irvine to open Big West play

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 1, 2019
Updated March 1, 2019 6:59pm
Junior opposite Rado Parapunov put down a match-high 18 kills and No. 2 Hawaii swept No. 3 UC Irvine 33-31, 25-19, 25-14 in a Big West men’s volleyball match tonight in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Warriors (11-0, 1-0) set program records for consecutive sets won (33) and sweeps (11). The previous marks came in 2017.

Junior hitter Colton Cowell added 11 kills for Hawaii. Parapunov and junior middle Patrick Gasman each were in on four of the Warriors’ six blocks, and sophomore libero Gage Worsley had 10 of the team’s 30 digs.

Joel Schneidmiller had nine kills for the Anteaters (13-3, 2-1).

Hawaii hit .411 to UCI’s .182.

The teams meet again on Saturday.

