Former Miss Chinatown Hawaii crowned first-runner up at Miss Chinese International Pageant

Former Miss Chinatown Hawaii and model Stephanie Wang, 27, was crowned first-runner up in the Miss Chinese International Pageant 2019 in Hong Kong today.

Wang danced hula for her talent performance and won a preliminary “Miss Vitality” award for health and fitness.

Among her prizes is a possible contract with TVB, a leading Hong Kong broadcasting company that hosts and airs the international pageant.

Hong Kong’s Hera Chan was crowned winner of the competition. The other finalists represented New York City, London, Tahiti, Chicago, Los Angeles, China, Canada and Australia. The popular pageant has been in existence since 1988.