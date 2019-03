SHARE















A fire at a single-family home in Manoa early Saturday morning caused $220,000 damage.

It was reported at 3:57 a.m. at 3158A E. Manoa Road, with the first Honolulu Fire Department crews arriving four minutes later to discover flames coming from the front of the building, according to Capt. Scot Seguirant. A total of 11 HFD units comprising 43 firefighters responded to the alarm.

The blaze was brought under control at 4:14 a.m. and extinguished by 4:42 a.m., he said.

No one was home when the fire broke out. Apparently the occupant was in the process of moving out, Seguirant said.

Damage was estimated at $180,000 to the structure and $40,000 to its contents.

Due to the lack of clues as to the origin of the fire, HFD investigators classified the cause as “undetermined.”

Seguirant said it is not known if the home had working smoke detectors, but there were no fire sprinklers.

“The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire,” he said.

