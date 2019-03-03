 Hawaii baseball team beats Longwood
  • Sunday, March 3, 2019
  • 77°

Hawaii baseball team beats Longwood

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
March 3, 2019
Updated March 3, 2019 4:15pm
The bottom third of the lineup — Ethan Lopez, Jacob Sniffin and Jack Kennelly — each scored two runs to lead Hawaii to an 8-4 baseball victory over Longwood today at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,196 saw the Rainbow Warriors win the first three games of this four-game series. The ’Bows improved to 6-5, their first time over .500 this season. The teams meet again on Tuesday night.

But the outcome might be costly for the ’Bows, who pulled starting pitcher Aaron Davenport in the fourth inning with an apparent injury. The ’Bows were leading 3-1 at the time.

The ’Bows already were without center fielder Adam Fogel, who hurt his right arm on a slide in Saturday’s game.

The ’Bows’ fourth pitcher, Calvin Turchin, worked out of a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth.

