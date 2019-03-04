Hawaii men’s volleyball nets unanimous No. 2 for 1st time this season

Hawaiis two impressive wins at UC Irvine last week didnt change the Rainbow Warriors ranking in the national poll. But it did change the minds of some of the national voters.

For the first time this season, Hawaii (12-0) was a unanimous No. 2 in the AVCA Division I-II Men’s Top 15. The Warriors received 224 points today from the 16 pollsters with a second-place vote worth 14 points.

Long Beach State (15-0) remained the unanimous No. 1 and UC Irvine (13-4) stayed at No. 3. The Big West had the top four teams in the poll after UC Santa Barbara (14-3) moved up a spot to No. 4.

Pepperdine’s two losses last week had the Waves (11-4) dropping two places to No. 6. Pepperdine is part of this week’s field of the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Invitational at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii opens the three-day tournament Thursday with Conference Carolinas member King (10-5) at 7 p.m. Pepperdine meets No. 15 Ball State (9-8) in Thursday’s 4 p.m. opener.