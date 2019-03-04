 Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw could miss opening day start
    Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles on Oct. 28. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Kershaw is making steady progress in his recovery from left shoulder inflammation, but the ace may not be ready to start opening day.

Clayton Kershaw might not be on the mound when the two-time NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers start the season.

The lefty ace is working his way back from shoulder soreness that caused him to shut down his spring training.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said “that’s fair” when asked Monday whether Kershaw might miss the opener March 28 against Arizona at Dodger Stadium.

“There’s just way too much importance put on the opening-day roster. The No. 1 thing is for him to be ready and to feel confident physically and mentally,” Roberts said, “and when that is, it is.”

Kershaw has made a franchise-record eight consecutive opening day starts, and was tabbed to do so again when the Dodgers arrived in Arizona.

But a couple days later, the three-time Cy Young Award winner had some shoulder soreness that caused him to halt his throwing program. He’s taking anti-inflammatory medication.

Kershaw began throwing against last week, slowly building up the amount of work and the distance of his throws. He threw on flat ground today for the fourth time in five days.

“From everything I hear,” Roberts said, “he’s encouraged.”

The Dodgers have plenty of depth in their starting rotation with Walker Buehler, Rich Hill, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling in the mix. Julio Arias has also flashed signs that he is ready for the big leagues, though the Dodgers may want to limit his innings early on.

