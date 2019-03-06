State says Argosy University-Hawaii may close Friday; urges students to obtain records

Argosy University-Hawaii announced this morning the school may shut down on Friday, according to state officials.

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is urging current and former students to collect copies of their academic and financial records from the school as soon as possible.

“These records may be relevant and necessary for students to secure financial aid, loan forgiveness, or to continue their education,” according to a DCCA news release.

Students may attend a transfer fair Thursday at the downtown campus at 1001 Bishop St., Suite 400. The event is scheduled from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m.

The university’s owner, Dream Center Education Holdings LLC, was put into receivership on Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court in Ohio after Digital Media Solutions LLC sued it and South University of Ohio LLC for failing to meet their financial obligations.

Argosy Hawaii boasts nearly 800 students in its undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. It offers degrees in business administration, information technology and clinical psychology, among others. Most of its students are adults, with an average age of 34, and attend classes at night and on weekends, according to its website.