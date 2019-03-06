 Hokule‘a suspends appearance at upcoming Kualoa canoe festival
  Wednesday, March 6, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 6, 2019
March 6, 2019


    The Hokuleʻa voyaging canoe’s return to her birthplace of Kualoa has been suspended.

The Hokuleʻa voyaging canoe’s scheduled return to her birthplace of Kualoa for the 10th Annual Kualoa/Hakipuu Canoe Festival this weekend has been suspended.

There won’t be canoe rides out to the Hokuleʻa on March 9. Hokuleʻa navigators decided to cancel Hokuleʻa’s appearance at the Kualoa Regional Park due to the forecasted rain, increased trade wind speeds and choppy wave conditions this weekend, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

The festival activities and demonstrations will continue as scheduled. The event will showcase Bobby Puakea and Nakoa Prejean, master canoe builders and paddle makers, along with the team from Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

