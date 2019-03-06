 Police search for suspect in robbery of taxi driver in Ala Moana area
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Police search for suspect in robbery of taxi driver in Ala Moana area

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 6, 2019
Updated March 6, 2019 7:25am
  According to police, on Sunday, Feb. 23, at approximately 9:10 p.m., the complainant picked up a male as a taxi fare located on Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard. The suspect assaulted the complainant during the ride, took his property, and fled in an unknown direction.
    Video by HPD


  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    A suspect in the Feb. 23 robbery of a taxi driver is seen in a screenshot of surveillance video.

Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an adult male suspect in connection with a robbery involving a taxi driver in the Ala Moana area.

Police said the driver picked up the suspect on Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Feb. 23.

The perpetrator allegedly assaulted the victim during the ride and took his property. Police said the suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

