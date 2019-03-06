Police search for suspect in robbery of taxi driver in Ala Moana area
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted March 06, 2019
March 6, 2019
Updated March 6, 2019 7:25am
Honolulu police are seeking the publics help in identifying an adult male suspect in connection with a robbery involving a taxi driver in the Ala Moana area.
According to police, on Sunday, Feb. 23, at approximately 9:10 p.m., the complainant picked up a male as a taxi fare located on Kalakaua Avenue and Kapiolani Boulevard. The suspect assaulted the complainant during the ride, took his property, and fled in an unknown direction.
Video by HPD
COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT
A suspect in the Feb. 23 robbery of a taxi driver is seen in a screenshot of surveillance video.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
