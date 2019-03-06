 Tesla closes International Market Place store
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Tesla closes International Market Place store

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
March 6, 2019
Updated March 6, 2019 3:15pm


    Tesla is closing its showrooms across the country, including the location at the International Marketplace in Waikiki. The wave of closures comes after the announcement that the company is gradually taking all sales online.

Tesla has quietly closed its showroom at the International Market Place, although the electric cars still remain in the Waikiki gallery.

The company recently announced that it will be moving to an online sales model and “winding down” operations at many stores over the next few months. It plans to leave a “small number of stores in high-traffic locations” as galleries and information centers, according to the company’s blog. A Tesla spokeswoman declined further comment.

“All Tesla sales now online,” said a note at the Waikiki store. “Please go to Tesla.com to order your car in about 1 minute.”

The Ala Moana Center store remains open, although an employee told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that “nothing’s 100 percent.”

There were three vehicles left in the International Market Place gallery today and three cars in the parking lot.

