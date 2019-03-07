Cool, cloudy weather continues as high surf pounds Hawaii

Although it had been shortened Wednesday, a high surf advisory for most islands has been extended, as cool, cloudy conditions continue.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Although it had been shortened Wednesday, a high surf advisory for most islands has been extended, as cool, cloudy conditions continue.

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of isles from Kauai to the Big Island has now been extended through 6 p.m. Friday.

Weather officials said strengthening trade winds will cause elevated and very choppy surf along east-facing shores, especially late tonight and Friday. This advisory may be extended further later today or Friday.

Surf is expected to reach 5 to 7 feet, with occasional higher sets today, then increase to 6 to 8 feet late tonight and Friday along east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island.

Expect strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. When in doubt, do not go out.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say breezy to windy trades will prevail through the weekend, as strong high pressure holds in place to the north of the island chain. Bands of low clouds and showers are expected to move over windward areas, with some leeward spillover expected due to the strong trades.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy with scattered showers for most of the isles. Tonight is expected to be breezy and mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Overnight temperatures range from lows of 58 to 68 degrees on Oahu.

Showers may be in store for Saturday night through early next week due to remnant moisture from an old front.

Breezy trades are expected across the island chain today through the weekend, with the potential for some of the typically windier zones to reach advisory threshold levels at times. The trades are expected to gradually ease Monday through the middle of next week.