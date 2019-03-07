Contact with mom important for successful breastfeeding

When Mila Kunis, wife of Ashton Kutcher and star of Bad Moms (really, shes a good one), breastfed her now 4-year-old Wyatt Isabelle in public, she had a straightforward answer to the question, Why?

“Because I had to feed my child. She was hungry.”

That clear-thinking attitude toward caring for an infant is now more mainstream and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that breastfeeding rates are rising. Over 80 percent of mothers begin breastfeeding their babies at birth, and 51.8 percent are still breastfeeding at six months of age.

Now, new research from Dr. Mike’s Cleveland Clinic reveals a surprising way to increase breastfeeding rates even more. Don’t rush baby off for a bath right after birth; it reduces skin-to-skin contact, interferes with bonding, chills the little one and interferes with ease of baby latching on.

The researchers looked at the breastfeeding differences between quick bathing and simply wiping off the baby’s skin before leaving the child on mom’s torso (bathing happened 12-plus hours later). They found that exclusive breastfeeding rates went up from 59.8 percent for moms with immediately bathed babies to 69.2 percent for no-immediate-bath-for-baby moms.

Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Email questions to youdocsdaily@sharecare.com.