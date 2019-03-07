 Rainbow Wahine basketball team wins at UC Riverside
  • Thursday, March 7, 2019
  • 74°

Sports Breaking| Top News

Rainbow Wahine basketball team wins at UC Riverside

Star-Advertiser staff
March 7, 2019
Updated March 7, 2019 7:09pm
ADVERTISING

The Hawaii women’s basketball team remained in contention for a double bye in the Big West tournament after a 51-44 win at UC Riverside today.

UH (13-15, 9-6 Big West) pulled into a third-place tie with the Highlanders with one game to play — Saturday at Cal State Northridge, which resides in second.

If the Rainbow Wahine find a way to beat CSUN (16-13, 10-5), they’ll move into a second-place tie in the standings and win the tiebreaker for the second seed, and receive a double bye into the semifinals. With a loss, they will have a single bye into the second round as either the third or fourth seed.

Riverside (15-14, 9-6) was without its star player, Jannon Otto. The Wahine did enough to take advantage, despite shooting only 37 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from the foul line.

Freshman post Myrrah Joseph scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field (2-for-11 at the line) and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench. Point guard Tia Kanoa scored 11 and Courtney Middap contributed 10, including a big 3-pointer for an eight-point lead with 1:26 left.

Malou De Kergret led the Highlanders with 17 points.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii men’s basketball team rallies for win at UC Davis
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up