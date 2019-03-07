Rainbow Wahine basketball team wins at UC Riverside

The Hawaii womens basketball team remained in contention for a double bye in the Big West tournament after a 51-44 win at UC Riverside today.

The Hawaii women’s basketball team remained in contention for a double bye in the Big West tournament after a 51-44 win at UC Riverside today.

UH (13-15, 9-6 Big West) pulled into a third-place tie with the Highlanders with one game to play — Saturday at Cal State Northridge, which resides in second.

If the Rainbow Wahine find a way to beat CSUN (16-13, 10-5), they’ll move into a second-place tie in the standings and win the tiebreaker for the second seed, and receive a double bye into the semifinals. With a loss, they will have a single bye into the second round as either the third or fourth seed.

Riverside (15-14, 9-6) was without its star player, Jannon Otto. The Wahine did enough to take advantage, despite shooting only 37 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from the foul line.

Freshman post Myrrah Joseph scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field (2-for-11 at the line) and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench. Point guard Tia Kanoa scored 11 and Courtney Middap contributed 10, including a big 3-pointer for an eight-point lead with 1:26 left.

Malou De Kergret led the Highlanders with 17 points.