High-surf advisory in effect for portions of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau

A high-surf advisory is in effect today for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau as well as the north-facing shores of Maui.

A northwest swell will grow today, peak tonight then gradually diminish Sunday. The advisory will be in effect until noon Sunday.

Expect surf of 12 to 16 feet along the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau, along with the north shores of Oahu, Maui and Molokai. Meanwhile, 8 to 12 feet surf is forecasted for the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Moderate, strong breaking waves, shore break, longshore and rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu warns beachgoers, swimmers and surfers to exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials.

“Know your limits and seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities,” the advisory said.