 High-surf advisory in effect for portions of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
  • 71°

Top News

High-surf advisory in effect for portions of Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Niihau

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 7:22am

  • DENNIS ODA / 2017

    High surf at Waimea Bay on the North Shore attracts many onlookers. A northwest swell will grow today, peak tonight then gradually diminish Sunday.

ADVERTISING

A high-surf advisory is in effect today for the north- and west-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau as well as the north-facing shores of Maui.

A northwest swell will grow today, peak tonight then gradually diminish Sunday. The advisory will be in effect until noon Sunday.

Expect surf of 12 to 16 feet along the north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau, along with the north shores of Oahu, Maui and Molokai. Meanwhile, 8 to 12 feet surf is forecasted for the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

Moderate, strong breaking waves, shore break, longshore and rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu warns beachgoers, swimmers and surfers to exercise caution and heed all advice given by Ocean Safety officials.

“Know your limits and seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities,” the advisory said.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii island firefighters investigating cause of blaze at Kona Diving Company
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up