 Emergency shelter opens as crews battle Nanakuli wildfire
  • Sunday, March 10, 2019
  • 77°

Top News

Emergency shelter opens as crews battle Nanakuli wildfire

Star-Advertiser staff
March 10, 2019
Updated March 10, 2019 9:20am

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Fire scorches a hillside above Nanaikapono Elementary School in Nanakuli today. Honolulu Fire Department personnel are on scene at what is described as a “large wildfire” in Nanakuli, mauka of Mokiawe, Helelua and Nanikeola streets. An emergency shelter is open at Nanakuli High School.

ADVERTISING

Honolulu Fire Department personnel are on scene this morning at what is described as a “large wildfire” in Nanakuli.

The City and County of Honolulu sent an alert around 5:45 a.m. this morning, advising the public to stay away from the area mauka of Mokiawe, Helelua and Nanikeola streets.

As of 6 a.m., an emergency shelter is open at Nanakuli High School to accommodate residents forced to evacuate due to the fire.

Crews continue to actively fight the blaze, with radio transmissions indicating homes in the area are being threatened.

PREVIOUS STORY
Oregon baseball team rallies for win over Hawaii
NEXT STORY
Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up