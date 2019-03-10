Emergency shelter opens as crews battle Nanakuli wildfire

Honolulu Fire Department personnel are on scene this morning at what is described as a large wildfire in Nanakuli.

The City and County of Honolulu sent an alert around 5:45 a.m. this morning, advising the public to stay away from the area mauka of Mokiawe, Helelua and Nanikeola streets.

As of 6 a.m., an emergency shelter is open at Nanakuli High School to accommodate residents forced to evacuate due to the fire.

Crews continue to actively fight the blaze, with radio transmissions indicating homes in the area are being threatened.