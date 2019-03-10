Hawaiian Air flight from Honolulu to Oakland forced to return midflight

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Oakland turned around today nearly two hours into the flight after an cockpit light indicated a possible fault in one of its two engines.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the pilot turned off the engine and proceeded to return the Airbus A321neo to Honolulu to have it inspected,” said Alex Da Silva, a spokesman for the airline.

Flight HA48 had taken off at 12:12 p.m. with 186 passengers and seven crew members aboard. It turned around one hour and 50 minutes into the flight, and landed safely back in Honolulu at 3:40 p.m., he said.

The flight was shifted to a different aircraft, an Airbus A330, that is scheduled to depart at 9:45 p.m. and arrive in Oakland at 6 a.m. Monday.