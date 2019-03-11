 Harper plays right field for first time for Phillies
  • Monday, March 11, 2019
  • 76°

Sports Breaking

Harper plays right field for first time for Phillies

Associated Press
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 8:35am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper walks off the field after taking batting practice before a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays today in Clearwater, Fla.

ADVERTISING

CLEARWATER, Fla. >> Bryce Harper played the outfield for the first time since signing a record $330 million, 13-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harper started in right field today against Tampa Bay. He took a 96 mph fastball for strike three in the first inning from AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, then walked in the fourth after Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura hit consecutive homers off Jalen Beeks.

Harper caught two fly balls and cleanly played a double high off the wall during four innings of defense.

He was a designated hitter Saturday in his spring training debut and walked twice against Toronto. He did not play Sunday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii women’s basketball’s Kanoa named to All-Big West second team
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up