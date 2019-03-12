5-foot-long boa constrictor found in Kunia

A farm worker turned in a five-foot-long boa constrictor to the Hawaii Department of Agriculture after he spotted it in Kunia Friday.

The agriculture department said the worker brought the snake to the department’s Plant Quarantine Office at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Saturday after he spotted it near bushes along Kunia Road.

He and his nephew captured it and contained in a trash can overnight.

The non-venomous snakes are native to Central and South America and can grow up to 12 feet in length. They prey on small mammals such as mice, rats and birds and their eggs, according to the agriculture department.

Large snakes pose a threat to Hawaii’s environment, the public and small pets.

Individuals who have illegal animals are encouraged to turn them in under the state’s amnesty program that provides immunity from prosecution.

Illegal animals may be turned in to any state agriculture department office, Honolulu Zoo or any humane society, no questions asked and no fines imposed.

Anyone with information on illegal animals are urged to call the PEST hotline at 643-PEST (7378).