Police reported today that a 56-year-old woman died Monday after she was pulled unconscious from waters off Waikiki on Saturday.

The woman had been swimming and was found unresponsive at 9:21 a.m.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died Monday afternoon.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.