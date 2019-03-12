UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton remains in running for prestigious Sullivan Award

ORLANDO, Fla. >> Recovering from a gruesome injury to his right knee, McKenzie Miltons football future is in wait-and-see mode.

As his rehabilitation continues, the UCF quarterback’s name has been associated with arguably the most prestigious award given in the United States to an amateur athlete.

Milton was among 30 semifinalists named today for the 89th James E. Sullivan Award. Fans can vote through 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The award winner will be announced April 16 in New York.

Milton was injured last November in the Knights’ regular-season finale against USF in Tampa. The injury impaired blood flow in Milton’s leg, and he has endured several surgeries since then.

In 2018, Milton completed 171 of 289 passes for 2,663 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Milton has one year of college eligibility left.

Duke freshman basketball player R.J. Barrett, who played at Montverde Academy in Lake County, is also a semifinalist.

Previous Sullivan Award winners have included Tim Tebow (2007), Michael Phelps (2003), Peyton Manning (1997) and Carl Lewis (1981).