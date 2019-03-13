Army “Hillclimbers” Chinook helicopter unit returns from Afghanistan

More than 100 Hawaii soldiers returned to Wheeler Army Airfield recently following nine months of duty in the Middle East providing CH-47 Chinook helicopter support.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

More than 100 Hawaii soldiers returned to Wheeler Army Airfield recently following nine months of duty in the Middle East providing CH-47 Chinook helicopter support.

The “Hillclimbers” of the 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade augmented Task Force Destiny of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade in Afghanistan, the Army said.

The Hillclimbers conducted over 115 flight operations equaling about 3,800 hours of flying time. The Chinook unit moved over one million pounds of equipment and flew more than 100,000 personnel during the deployment.

The company received a short-notice order to deploy and held a deployment ceremony last June in Hawaii. A release said the company would support the NATO mission, Operation Resolute Support, focused on training, advising and assisting the Afghan National Defense Security Forces.