 Army “Hillclimbers” Chinook helicopter unit returns from Afghanistan
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019
  • 76°

Top News

Army “Hillclimbers” Chinook helicopter unit returns from Afghanistan

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
March 13, 2019
Updated March 13, 2019 8:40pm
ADVERTISING

More than 100 Hawaii soldiers returned to Wheeler Army Airfield recently following nine months of duty in the Middle East providing CH-47 Chinook helicopter support.

The “Hillclimbers” of the 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade augmented Task Force Destiny of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade in Afghanistan, the Army said.

The Hillclimbers conducted over 115 flight operations equaling about 3,800 hours of flying time. The Chinook unit moved over one million pounds of equipment and flew more than 100,000 personnel during the deployment.

The company received a short-notice order to deploy and held a deployment ceremony last June in Hawaii. A release said the company would support the NATO mission, Operation Resolute Support, focused on training, advising and assisting the Afghan National Defense Security Forces.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kauai man sentenced to 10 years for 2018 robbery
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up