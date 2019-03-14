Dog dies in Kaimuki duplex fire

SHARE















A pet dog, home alone, died tonight in a Kaimuki duplex fire.

The Honolulu Fire Department said in a news release that a man living there was not home at the time of the blaze.

HFD got the first call at 7:48 p.m., and sent 10 units with 39 personnel to 1136-A 19th Avenue.

The first unit arrived at 7:54 p.m. and found the two-story duplex with heavy smoke and flames coming from the windows on the first floor of the rear unit.

The fire was brought under control at 8:25 p.m. and was extinguished at 8:46 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.

The unit had no fire sprinklers.