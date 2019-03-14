Waipahu shooting suspect in court to face attempted murder charge

A 39-year-old man made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today in connection with a shooting in Waipahu that critically injured a 34-year-old man.

Chauncey Hata stood before Judge Lono Lee after prosecutors charged him Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder and three firearm-related charges.

Lee confirmed his bail at $500,000.

The shooting occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot next to the Waipahu Jack in the Box restaurant.

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken by a private vehicle in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu.

Hata has a criminal record of kidnapping, sex assault, promotion of a dangerous drug, criminal property damage, promotion of a detrimental drug, unauthorized entry into a dwelling and driving without a license.