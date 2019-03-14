 Waipahu shooting suspect in court to face attempted murder charge
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
  • 82°

Top News

Waipahu shooting suspect in court to face attempted murder charge

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
March 14, 2019
Updated March 14, 2019 11:53am

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Chauncey Hata made an initial court appearance today after he was charged with attempted murder in the Saturday morning shooting in Waipahu. A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at the parking lot next to the Jack in the The Box restaurant.

ADVERTISING

A 39-year-old man made his initial court appearance at Honolulu District Court today in connection with a shooting in Waipahu that critically injured a 34-year-old man.

Chauncey Hata stood before Judge Lono Lee after prosecutors charged him Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder and three firearm-related charges.

Lee confirmed his bail at $500,000.

The shooting occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot next to the Waipahu Jack in the Box restaurant.

Police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken by a private vehicle in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu.

Hata has a criminal record of kidnapping, sex assault, promotion of a dangerous drug, criminal property damage, promotion of a detrimental drug, unauthorized entry into a dwelling and driving without a license.

PREVIOUS STORY
Grand Canyon National Park’s 1st female leader resigns
NEXT STORY
Reputed Gambino crime boss shot to death in New York City
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up