  Thursday, March 14, 2019
Crematorium in Germany goes up in flames, bodies survive

Associated Press
March 14, 2019
Updated March 14, 2019 10:55am

    In this Wednesday photo, a crematorium is pictured in Schwaebisch Hall, Germany. A fire at that crematorium in southern Germany has caused significant damage to the building.

BERLIN >> A fire at a crematorium in southern Germany has caused significant damage to the building — but the 20 bodies stored inside remained intact.

German news agency dpa reported today that the cause of the overnight fire in Schwaebisch Hall, about 175 kilometers (110 miles) southeast of Frankfurt, was still being investigated.

Dpa quoted regional police saying the bodies were largely unharmed by the blaze, which is estimated to have caused about 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) in damages.

