 MMA fighter Conor McGregor sued in South Florida
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
Associated Press
March 14, 2019
MIAMI >> Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor is facing a civil lawsuit after being charged in South Florida with stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo.

Miami-Dade County court records show that 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak filed a lawsuit seeking more than $15,000 today, accusing 30-year-old McCregor of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Miami Beach police say McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach early Monday morning when Abdirzak attempted to take a picture of McGregor. Police say McGregor slapped the phone out of Abdirzak’s hand and then stomped on it several times. Investigators say McGregor then grabbed the phone and left the area. McGregor was later arrested on robbery and criminal mischief charges.

McGregor’s criminal defense attorney called the lawsuit “a quick effort seeking a payday.”

