 William ‘Burl’ Burlingame, author, historian, writer, dies at 66
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 79°

Top News

William ‘Burl’ Burlingame, author, historian, writer, dies at 66

By Vicki Viotti
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 5:45pm

  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Burl Burlingame shows 3-year-old Hunter Lopez some of the planes that flew during WWI at the Veterans Day weekend annual model show at the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park on Nov. 10. Burlingame, a newspaperman for more than 35 years, died today.

ADVERTISING

William G. “Burl” Burlingame — author, historian and a veteran feature writer for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser — died Friday at his Kailua home. He was 66.

Burlingame had been a newspaperman for more than 35 years, most of them at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and ultimately the Star-Advertiser. He was on the staff of what was called the Today section for three decades, with a particular focus on film criticism and music. However, he also covered a wide range of subjects, including his principal expertise in World War II history.

He left the paper in 2012 to work at the Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor, now called the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum, holding posts as a research specialist, curator and historian.

Burlingame was born in Alaska, the son of William and Connie Burlingame. His father was a World War II fighter pilot, but he and his brothers spent much of their childhood in Hawaii when their father was assigned to Hickam Air Force Base and then retired here. He is a graduate of Radford High School and the University of Missouri, where he majored in journalism and anthropology.

He was fascinated by wartime aeronautical history and immersed in the finest details of the planes themselves, becoming a skilled model-plane hobbyist, first assembling commercial kits and ultimately designing his own.

Burlingame founded his own publishing company, Pacific Monograph, specializing in historic interpretation. He wrote numerous books on everything from Hawaii’s iconic collectible milk covers to Hawaiian music. But the overwhelming majority of his titles concerned World War II history, a subject on which he was interviewed in numerous TV and film productions.

Burlingame is survived by his wife, Mary Poole-Burlingame; daughters Amelia and Kate; and brothers David and Dirk. Funeral arrangements are pending.

For a full story on William G. “Burl” Burlingame, read Saturday’s Star-Advertiser.

PREVIOUS STORY
Domingo Los Banos, advocate for Filipino WWII vets, dies
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up