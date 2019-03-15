Police nab convicted felon in raid of Big Isle marijuana-growing operation

Hawaii County prosecutors have charged a 58-year-old man for drug and firearm offenses following a drug raid at a home in Keaau where police recovered more than 200 marijuana plants.

Harvey Damo Sr. of Keaau was charged with four counts of drug charges that include first-degree commercial promotion of marijuana, one count of drug paraphernalia and two counts of firearm offenses. His bail was set at $130,000.

Police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 9 1/2 Mile Camp in Keaau Thursday where they discovered an indoor marijuana-growing operation, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Police arrested Damo Sr. at the scene.

Officers recovered 240 marijuana plants that ranged from seedlings to plants that were 4 feet tall.

Police also seized more than 960 grams of dried and processed marijuana, just over 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded rifle and ammunition.

Damo Sr. has a criminal record of felony assault and felony promotion of marijuana. He also was previously convicted of petty misdemeanor harassment and misdemeanor assault.