 Man, 60, dies in waters off Salt Pond Beach on Kauai
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
  • 67°

Hawaii News| Top News

Man, 60, dies in waters off Salt Pond Beach on Kauai

By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
March 17, 2019
Updated March 18, 2019 12:39am
ADVERTISING

Beachgoers spotted and retrieved the body of a 60-year-old Kauai man from the waters today off Salt Pond Beach in Hanapepe.

Kauai officials identified the body as that of Jack Odo of Koloa.

Odo’s body was lying face down in the water about 9 a.m. The bystanders who pulled the body to shore performed CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over. An ambulance took Odo to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Odo camped at Salt Pond overnight and was last seen picking opihi on the rocks. They have ordered an autopsy but do not suspect foul play.

PREVIOUS STORY
Other 2020 Dems begin sharpening criticism of Beto O’Rourke
NEXT STORY
Kaimuki fire to two-story duplex
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up